Golden opportunity for Gophers to climb into top 10 of Big Ten by Tuesday
Like the Undertaker, the Gophers have come back from the dead with six wins in their last nine games and if this weekend goes as it very well could, Minnesota could be in the top 10 of the Big Ten by Tuesday.
Entering play Friday, Minnesota (14-12, 6-9) is in 12th place in the Big Ten standings. At 6-9 in conference play, they're tied with Indiana but the Hoosiers own the head-to-head tiebreaker. Just ahead of the Gophers are Ohio State (15-12, 7-9) and Nebraska (17-10, 7-9).
Minnesota can jump into 10th in the Big Ten with a win over Penn State on Saturday coupled with Nebraska, Ohio State and Indiana losing their next games. Based on the matchups for each team, things could work out just right for the Gophers.
Subscribe to our free YouTube channel for more Minnesota sports content
On Saturday, the Gophers host Penn State at 1 p.m. CT. The Nittany Lions have lost seven of eight without star guard Puff Johnson, who is out for the rest of the season with an injury. However, Penn State is coming off a 17-point win over Nebraska.
If the Gophers win, the rest of the dominoes could fall in their favor.
Ohio State and Indiana are both in action on Sunday. The Buckeyes, who have lost four of the last six games, tip off at 2:30 p.m. CT at UCLA. The Hoosiers are at home against No. 13 Purdue at 12:30 p.m. CT in a game that will be nationally televised on CBS.
Nebraska plays Monday night at home against No. 12 Michigan. The Wolverines have won six straight ahead of a showdown with No. 14 Michigan State on Friday night.
If the Gophers win and Ohio State, Indiana and Nebraska lose, the Gophers will wake up Tuesday morning in 10th place. In that case, Minnesota would be 15-12 overall and 7-9 in conference play. Ohio State would be 15-13 overall and 7-10 in the Big Ten. Nebraska would be 17-11 overall and 7-10 in the Big Ten. Indiana would be 15-12 overall and 6-10 in the conference.
What's more is that Oregon (19-8, 8-8) has to play at No. 11 Wisconsin on Saturday. If the Ducks lose, the Gophers could find themselves a half-game behind Oregon for ninth in the Big Ten.
It all has to go right and none of it matters if the Gophers don't beat Penn State, but the table is set for some positivity. Let's see what happens...