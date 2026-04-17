Gophers Women Land Transfer Commitment From Ascending Big Ten Forward

Dawn Plitzuweit and the Gophers landed their second transfer portal addition on Thursday when Northwestern forward Tayla Thomas announced her commitment late in the evening.

Thomas reunites with her former high school teammate, Leah Harmon, a 5'6" guard who is transferring from UCF to Minnesota. Thomas and Harmon overlapped for one season at IMG Academy in Florida as seniors in the class of 2024.

A 6'3" forward originally from New Jersey, Thomas adds some size and experience to the Gophers' 2026-27 roster. She played in 49 games for the Wildcats over the past two seasons, making 28 starts as a sophomore this past season. With Northwestern bringing in a new head coach after four straight awful seasons, Thomas decided to explore her options in the portal.

Thomas was a four-star recruit coming out of IMG two years ago. She didn't play a major role as a true freshman at Northwestern, averaging 1.4 points and 1.7 rebounds per game in 7.8 minutes across 20 contests. But Thomas took a substantial leap from her debut season to her sophomore campaign.

Last season, she was one of the bright spots on a bad Wildcats squad that went 8-21 overall and went 2-16 in Big Ten play for the second consecutive year. Thomas played 24.3 minutes per game and averaged 9.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks, shooting 44 percent from the floor. She led the 'Cats in total rebounds (210) and total blocks (34).

Thomas had a few explosive scoring performances as a sophomore. She went for 30 points and 11 rebounds in December non-conference game against Loyola Chicago. In Big Ten play, she scored 19 against Nebraska and dropped 25 against Illinois.

At 6'3", Thomas does most of her scoring on the interior as a post player with the strength to create her own shot down low. She's made just 10 of 46 three-point attempts in her career (22 percent), although her solid form suggests there may be some upside with her long-range shooting.

Tayla for 👌



Thomas knocks one down from deep! pic.twitter.com/DcqeFgrJpk — Northwestern Women’s Basketball (@nuwbball) February 22, 2026

Thomas also shines as a rebounder. She recorded double-digit rebounds nine times last season, highlighted by an 18-rebound game against DePaul and a 16-rebound game against Rutgers. She attacks the glass on both ends of the floor. Against Kansas, 9 of her 11 rebounds came on the offensive end.

This is a big addition for the Gophers, who need quality post players after the graduation of Sophie Hart and Finau Tonga. As things stand right now, Thomas would probably start down low alongside Harmon, Mara Braun, Tori McKinney, and Grace Grocholski. If she continues to ascend in her junior and senior seasons, she could be a force in the Big Ten.

That starting lineup would be a small one, as Thomas is more of a bruising power forward than a center. The Gophers could still use another proven frontcourt player in the portal, ideally one who is 6'4" or taller, as they look to build on their Sweet 16 season.