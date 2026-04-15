Kyan Evans' Transfer Portal Decision Looms Large After Gophers Visit

One of Minnesota's top transfer portal targets, North Carolina guard Kyan Evans, visited the school earlier this week, but he remains uncommitted. His recruitment seemingly took a big step on Tuesday afternoon, and here's what I am hearing heading into Wednesday.

North Carolina transfer guard Kyan Evans appears to be on the University of Minnesota campus today for a portal visit.



Averaged 10.6p, 2.9r and 3.1a per game on 47.1/44.6/85.2 shooting splits with Niko Medved at CSU in 2024-25.



📸// kyan.evans (IG) pic.twitter.com/toQD4kIhSH — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) April 14, 2026

Gophers' chances

It's always a good sign when your top transfer target actually makes it on campus for his official visit. Portal recruitment can move fast, and mystery teams can often pop up out of nowhere. The Gophers likely remain the favorite to land Evans this cycle, but he hasn't made a decision yet, which means his recruitment is far from over.

Evans averaged 10.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in his last season with Niko Medved as his head coach in 2024-25 at Colorado State. He shot a remarkable 47.1% from the field, 44.6% from three and 85.2% from the free throw line. The fact that he's considering a reunion with Medved strongly enough to take a multi-day visit with the Gophers should still be a great sign for Minnesota's chances of landing a commitment.

Potential Iowa visit

Ben McCollum's Hawkeyes are the other school that I continue to hear about making a run at Evans. We wrote about Iowa as a school to watch last week, and that appears to still be the case seven days later. There was an expectation that he could visit Iowa City quickly after Minneapolis, and it's fair to assume that might be the case, as he still hasn't committed to a program.

Should Minnesota fans panic? Certainly not. Evans has just one year of college eligibility remaining, and Iowa currently has a lot to offer. McCollum just went to the Elite Eight in his first season with the program, and they're looking for a guard to replace superstar Bennett Stirtz.

Evans is currently the 233rd-ranked transfer in the country, according to 247Sports, but he's just one offseason removed from being an elite top-100 player in last year's cycle. He has just one chance to prove that last year in Chapel Hill was a fluke, when he averaged 4.0 points per game.

Final thoughts

The transfer portal often moves faster than the speed of light. It would be naive to think Minnesota's chances to land Evans are improving the longer he takes to make a decision, but they aren't necessarily getting worse. There isn't any reason to think his visit to Minneapolis went poorly, but the only thing to do now is wait.