Report: Gophers land transfer portal commitment from veteran Big 12 guard
Kansas State veteran transfer guard Brylee Glenn has committed to the Gophers, according to a X post from On3's Talia Goodman on Friday.
Listed at 5-foot-11, Glenn averaged 6.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game on 42.7/31.6/75.6 shooting in 2023-24, but she did not play last season and opted to redshirt. According to multiple reports, it seemed to be a mutual decision between her and the staff, and it was not injury-related. She will have one year left to play with the Gophers.
She has started 93 career games for the Wildcats across three seasons, but she will likely play a reserve role with the Gophers. Backup guard Alexsia Rose, who played 14.1 minutes per game last season, is out of eligibility, and Glenn now becomes her likely replacement.
Minnesota has plenty of depth in the backcourt led by star duo Mara Braun and Amaya Battle, with Grace Grocholski and Tori McKinney having the versatility to play the two or three. Glenn likely projects as a traditional backup point guard to Battle in 2025-26.
The Gophers now have 13 players projected to be on next season's roster. With Annika Stewart also out of eligibility, a backup frontcourt play now becomes their remaining need in the transfer portal.