11 Gophers named to 2025 Senior Bowl watch list

WATCH LIST: The #Gophers have 11 players named to the 2025 @seniorbowl watch list



🐿️Daniel Jackson, WR

🐿️Justin Walley, CB

🐿️Dragan Kesich, K

🐿️Marcus Major, RB

🐿️Jalen Logan-Redding, DL

🐿️Danny Striggow, DE

🐿️Aireontae Ersery, OT

🐿️Max Brosmer, QB

🐿️Jah Joyner, DE

🐿️Tyler… pic.twitter.com/rMrQN9kde0