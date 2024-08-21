11 Gophers named to 2025 Senior Bowl watch list
While last year's NFL draft was the first time the Gophers had one or fewer of their players selected since 2019, it also marked the sixth straight year the program has had a player drafted. A major reason for that draft success is that a U player has participated in each of the last five Senior Bowls.
On Wednesday, the Senior Bowl released its watch list for the 2025 iteration, and Minnesota had 11 players recognized. The event has become one of the most important pre-draft evaluation tools for scouts, so all signs point towards the Gophers having some draftable players next spring.
Gophers on 2025 Senior Bowl watchlist (11 players)
- Max Brosmer, QB
- Marcus Major, RB
- Daniel Jackson, WR
- Aireontae Ersery, OT
- Quinn Carroll, OL
- Tyler Cooper, OL
- Jalen Logan-Redding, DL
- Danny Striggow, DE
- Jah Joyner, DE
- Justin Walley, CB
- Dragan Kesich, K
In last year's game, Brevyn Spann-Ford was the only Gophers player participating, while Tyler Nubin opted to skip the event. This year's event is set for Saturday, Feb. 1, with practices and prep taking place the week prior to the game.
Highlighted by Ersery, all signs point towards Minnesota having many players that NFL scouts will keep their eyes on this season. There are typically over 100 players invited to the event each year, and there will be plenty of potential in Dinkytown in 2024.