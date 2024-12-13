49ers moving on from ex-Gophers LB De'Vondre Campbell after TNF incident
San Francisco 49ers linebacker and former Gophers star De'Vondre Campbell stunningly walked off the field during Thursday night's game against the Rams in the middle of the third quarter. His confusing decision will cost him his place on the Niners' roster.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that the 49ers are "moving on" from Campbell. They're working out the semantics of whether that will be via a release or a suspension. It was inevitable that Campbell, who was blasted by his teammates following the game, wouldn't stick around.
After starting the first 12 games of the season, Campbell slid down the depth chart into a backup role in favor of former All-Pro Dre Greenlaw, who returned from an Achilles injury on Thursday. But with Greenlaw getting banged up in the second half, Campbell was asked to enter the game and refused because, "he didn’t want to play," according to Shanahan.
Campbell, who is now 31 years old, starred at Minnesota from 2013 to 2015. He had an impressive senior season, totaling 92 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. He was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons.
Campbell didn't really break out in the NFL until 2021, when he earned first-team All-Pro honors with the Green Bay Packers. He had 146 total tackles that season. He joined the 49ers this offseason on a one-year free-agent contract, but his time with the team is now done.
