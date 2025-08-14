5 breakout players from Gophers' fall camp
Tuesday's practice was the final time for the media and fans to see this year's Gophers team before they open the season against Buffalo on August 28. There were plenty of top performers at camp this summer, but let's take a look at five players who made a name for themselves.
For the sake of this exercise, I kept this list to players who've played less than 50 snaps in their college careers, and they've earned their way into a potential role in 2025.
1. Jalen Smith, redshirt freshman, WR
It's hard to argue that a Minnesota player raised their stock more than Smith this summer. He could open the regular season as high as WR4, and he's less than two years removed from playing for Mankato West High School.
2. Emmanuel Karmo, true freshman, LB
As the No.1-ranked recruit from Minnesota in the class of 2024, Karmo was firmly on everyone's radar, but he has seemingly met expectations so far. It's hard for any true freshman to earn snaps, especially at the linebacker position, but he has likely done just that this summer.
3. Matt Kingsbury, redshirt sophomore, LB
A multitude of injuries prompted Kingsbury to be thrown right into the deep end as a true freshman against Purdue, and it didn't go well. He continues to make significant physical developments, and he looks like a player who can make a significant contribution in 2025 at the edge position or linebacker.
4. Fame Ijeboi, redshirt freshman, RB
Outside of Darius Taylor, Ijeboi was the only running back to return to Minnesota after the 2024 season. He got two carries for 13 yards as a true freshman, but he has made a case for a bigger role in 2025. Transfers A.J. Turner and Cam Davis might be ahead of him on the depth chart, but he's firmly nipping at their heels.
5. Riley Sunram, redshirt freshman, DL
An injury to Purdue transfer Mo Omonode has opened the door for an underclassman to emerge along Minnesota's interior defensive line. There still might be a lot that needs to happen in order for Sunram to receive significant snaps in 2025, but the former four-star high school prospect was mentioned multiple times by the coaching staff, and he's starting to put it all together.