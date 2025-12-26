Max Brosmer Sets Unique NFL History in Vikings’ Christmas Win Over Lions
The Vikings pulled off the upset of the day on Christmas afternoon, taking down the Lions 23–10 on their way to their eighth win of the 2025 season.
While Minnesota’s victory was earned thanks to their defense’s stifling performance—sacking Jared Goff five times while forcing Detroit into six total turnovers—it was quarterback Max Brosmer who made some unique NFL history in this one.
Making just his second career start, Brosmer completed 9 of 16 pass attempts for 51 yards, zero touchdowns (and zero interceptions), and was also sacked seven times. According to OptaStats, he is the only quarterback in the Super Bowl era to play an entire game, finish with fewer than 70 passing yards, be sacked seven or more times, and still get the win.
Welcome to NFL history, kid.
All kidding aside, good for Brosmer—a rookie UDFA who once played college football at the University of New Hampshire—for notching his first victory as a pro.
As we await an update on starter J.J. McCarthy’s wrist injury, there’s a chance Brosmer could be under center once again for the Vikings next weekend as they close out the 2025 season at home against the division-rival Packers.