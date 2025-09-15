5 reasons to be concerned about Gophers football through three weeks
The Gophers were betting favorites in each of their first three games of the season, but they hold a 2-1 record. There are still nine games left on their 2025 schedule, but there are five big reasons to be concerned heading into Big Ten play.
Koi Perich's steep drop-off
We don't have specifics of the Gophers' financial NIL spending, but they've invested a lot of time and resources into the development of Perich. He was their highest-graded defender according to Pro Football Focus (PFF) last season, and through three weeks this season, he's one of their worst. Minnesota will need him to play at a higher level if it wants to reach its defensive potential in 2025.
Darius Taylor and RB injuries
Dating back to 2021, Minnesota has had plenty of injuries at the running back position and this season is no different. Mohamed Ibrahim missed 12 games in 2021, and Taylor missed seven games in 2023, and one game last season. He missed his first game of the season in Week 3, and Marshall transfer A.J. Turner left the game with an injury. The Gophers are deep at the position with Fame Ijeboi and Cam Davis showing potential, but injuries to Taylor and Turner certainly limit their offensive upside.
Conservative offensive approach
Minnesota's Week 3 game at Cal was a battle between two young quarterbacks who had shown promise through two weeks. There was a stark difference in how much the Golden Bears trusted Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, compared to the Gophers' trust in Drake Lindsey. Minnesota's pass percentage has dropped from 52.4% last season to 46.7% this season. Greg Harbaugh Jr.'s overall scheme looks closer to what we saw in 2023 compared to 2024.
Offensive line struggles
According to PFF, Minnesota has only two starting offensive linemen who've graded above 70.0 through three weeks. The Gophers replaced three full-time starters up front, and the transition has not been smooth to begin the season. It has been far from a disaster with only three sacks allowed and 4.3 yards per carry, but with a young QB and banged-up running backs, the Gophers need better from their O-line in Big Ten play.
Same ol' Gophers?
Fleck has significantly raised the floor of Minnesota Golden Gophers football, but over time, that comes with increased expectations. The Gophers have routinely responded following frustrating losses like we saw in Week 3 at Cal, but this might just be another 7-5 or 8-4 football team. With very losable games against Rutgers, Ohio State, Nebraska, Iowa, Michigan State, Oregon and Wisconsin all left on the schedule, there will need to be huge improvements if they want to exceed expectations this season.