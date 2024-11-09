5 things we learned from Minnesota's loss to Rutgers
The Minnesota football team couldn't find consistent offensive success on Saturday against Rutgers, which resulted in a frustrating 26-19 loss in Piscataway, N.J. There were five things that stood out from its first defeat since September.
Offensive-line struggles
Longtime Gophers starting left guard Tyler Cooper was ruled out pregame for the second straight week. This resulted in Minnesota rolling with the same new-look group up front. Quinn Carroll remained at right guard, Phillip Daniels made his second career start at right tackle and Ashton Beers remained at left guard.
It was a drastically different story for Minnesota's offensive line. It was dominated all game by Rutgers' front seven. Max Brosmer was pressured all day, and he was sacked four times. The U averaged 1.8 yards per carry. Led by preseason All-American Aireontae Ersery, this was supposed to be a strength of the team, but that has not been the case.
Lack of a consistent running game, Darius Taylor's health
The Gophers have been known as a run-first offense since P.J. Fleck arrived as head coach in 2017, but that has not been the case this season. They're outside the top 100 in rushing attempts per game, and they've relied on Brosmer and the passing attack to move the football. Darius Taylor has been more impressive as a receiver this season, but he's struggled to find consistency as a runner.
He looked banged up today and finished with 10 carries for only 28 yards, which are career-low marks. Minnesota continues to win football games, but if they want to reach their full offensive potential, it'll need to find more consistency running the football.
Tale of two halves from Athan Kaliakmanis
The biggest storyline heading into Saturday's game was former Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis facing Minnesota for the first time since transferring to Rutgers in the offseason. He had an impressive first half, completing 14-of-20 passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns and an interception, but Minnesota adjusted, forcing him into a 3-for-13 mark for 24 yards and one touchdown in the second half. He ultimately had a very similar performance to Minnesota quarterback Max Brosmer.
Cody Lindenberg is playing like a future pro
Anoka, Minn., native Cody Lindenberg has developed into a tackling machine for the Gophers. He led the team with 62 total tackles entering Saturday's matchup, but he had arguably his best game of the season with 14 total tackles against Rutgers. His performance was a big reason for Minnesota's improvement in the second half.
Tight end involvement in passing game
Brosmer has shown a desire to get the running backs and tight ends involved in the passing game all season, but tight end Jameson Geers set career highs Saturday with eight catches and 73 yards. Run-blocking specialist Nick Kallerup even added a big catch for 16 yards. Unfortunately, a timely fumble from Geers will cloud a rather impressive day.