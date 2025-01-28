Aireontae Ersery, Cody Lindenberg, Jah Joyner generating buzz at Senior Bowl practice
The Gophers football program is well-represented at this year's Senior Bowl with Aireontae Ersery, Cody Lindeberg and Jah Joyner all participating in the event. Practice officially began on Tuesday and all three players are turning heads.
Cody Lindenberg
Lindenberg is the least heralded draft prospect out of the three Minnesota players at the Senior Bowl, but he was turning heads on Tuesday. NFL Draft analyst Thor Nystrom said that Lindenberg met with 16 teams on Monday and multiple other analysts were impressed with his work in the drills. TDT Media called him a "certified ball hawk."
Lindenberg is outside of the top 100 on most draft boards, but with a big week in Mobile, Ala. he could earn an NFL Scouting Combine invitation and quickly work his way into day-two selection discussions.
Aireontae Ersery
Ersery has a legitimate chance to work his way into first-round pick discussions and he drew reviews on day one of practice. There were a lot of one-on-one drills between the offensive and defensive linemen and Ersery had one of the most notable reps of the day when he stifled potential first-round pick pass rusher Mike Green.
He continued to impress on multiple different reps against some of the best competition in this year's draft. Based on the social media reaction, day one seemed like a massive success for Ersery and his hopes of becoming a first-round pick.
Jah Joyner
Many of the pundits in attendance were impressed by Joyner's performance on day one as well. There is a lot of edge defender and offensive line talent at this year's event, so it's a great opportunity for Joyner to show his skills.
One credentialed media member, Thomas Christopher highlighted a moment where Joyner, "blew up a run play in the backfield and laid out the ball carrier." He continued saying that Joyner is higher on the Atlanta Falcons draft board than the consensus, which is another interesting nugget to follow.
Senior Bowl practice will continue throughout the week, culminating with the game on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 1:30 p.m. CT and it will be broadcast on NFL Network.