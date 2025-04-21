Analyzing Minnesota's CB room after the addition of Iowa transfer John Nestor
Minnesota made its first addition of the spring transfer portal on Sunday with Iowa cornerback John Nestor. He will bring experience to a Gophers' position group that badly needs it after Justin Walley and Ethan Robinson are both off to the next level.
Walley and Robinson combined to play 1,331 total snaps last season. Minnesota's top returnering outside corner is redshirt sophomore Za'Quan Bryan, who played 252 snaps in that role last season. He's followed by sixth-year senior Jai'Onte McMillan, who played all over the field, but logged 160 of his 228 defensive snaps at slot cornerback and only 20 on the outside.
Minnesota's first addition at cornerback came by way of NC Central transfer Jaylen Bowden in the winter transfer portal window. He's the Gophers' most experienced cornerback with 584 career snaps from his time with the Eagles.
After the Gophers' top three, their top returner was redshirt junior Rhyland Kelly, who has played only 26 career snaps, most of which came last season against Rhode Island in cleanup duty. Nestor now brings over 100 career snaps to the position group and gives Minnesota a little insurance if Bowden, McMillan or Bryan were to go down with injury.
Minnesota CB room (career snaps):
- Jaylen Bowden (584)
- Jai'Onte McMillan (394)
- Za'Quan Bryan (291)
- John Nestor (121)
- Rhyland Kelly (26)
- Evan Redding (10)
- Samuel Madu (3)
- Mike Gerald (2)
- Simon Siedl (0)
- Naiim Parrish (true freshman)
- Zachry Harden (true freshman)
The Gophers like some of their young options at the position, like Samuel Madu, Mike Gerald and Naiim Parrish, but relying on underclassmen cornerbacks is a dangerous game to play. If everything goes to plan, Bowden and Bryan will likely start on the outside for Minnesota, and McMillan will play in the slot.
With new defensive coordinator Danny Collins entering his first season as Minnesota playcaller, there's questions about what exact style Minnesota will play, but they do have to replace 494 snaps from CB/LB/S hybrid Jack Henderson. McMillan will likely see an increased workload in that role, but at 5-foot-11, 196 pounds, Nestor might have a skillset to fill some of those snaps.
Nestor earned a 60.2 overall defensive grade in his 121 snaps last season, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), and a 57.5 coverage grade. He was originally recruited to Iowa as a safety, and that's a position he has the skills to play, but based on Minnesota's current roster, he will likely find himself playing corner. Bryan played 266 snaps last season as Minnesota's third outside corner, and I foresee Nestor having a similar role in 2025, but he could be used a little more as a chess piece like Henderson last season or McMillan.