Iowa transfer defensive back John Nestor commits to Gophers football
Iowa transfer defensive back John Nestor has committed to the Gophers, he announced on social media on Sunday. It's the first addition for P.J. Fleck and Minnesota since the spring portal window opened this past week.
Nestor has two years of eligibility remaining after playing in 20 games for the Hawkeyes over the past two seasons. He recorded 14 tackles and a fumble recovery last year.
Listed at 5'11" and 196 pounds, Nestor is a versatile DB who was originally a three-star safety recruit out of Marist High School in Chicago. He chose Iowa over other power five offers from Minnesota, Purdue, Iowa State, and Kansas. Nestor played cornerback for the Hawkeyes and figures to compete for playing time at that position with the Gophers.
Corner is an interesting position group for Minnesota heading into the 2025 season. Starters Justin Walley and Ethan Robinson are gone. North Carolina Central transfer Jaylen Bowden and redshirt sophomore Za'Quan Bryan might be the two favorites to step into those roles on the outside. Jai'Onte' McMillan projects as a potential starter in the slot. Nestor has the experience and pedigree to factor into the mix as well.
If the Gophers and new defensive coordinator Danny Collins can get solid play at the cornerback position, this could be a very good secondary, considering the safety trio of Koi Perich, Kerry Brown, and Aidan Gousby might be among the best in the country.