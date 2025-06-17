Big Ten tiers: Where do Minnesota's linebackers rank without Cody Lindenberg?
The Big Ten has a storied history of dominant inside linebackers. There's plenty of talent in the conference heading into 2025, but let's see where Minnesota's top options rank among the conference after the departure of longtime starter Cody Lindenberg.
For the sake of this exercise, I ranked at least one inside linebacker from every team in the conference and added the two extra players in the top 20.
Tier 1: Preseason All-Americans
- 1. Aiden Fisher, Indiana
Fisher followed Curt Cignetti from James Madison to Indiana, and he transitioned smoothly. He totaled 118 tackles last season, and if I made a preseason All-American list, he would get a vote from me, which puts him in a tier of his own heading into 2025.
Tier 2: Elite
- 2. Sonny Styles, Ohio State
- 3. Amare Campbell, Penn State
- 4. Bryce Boettcher, Oregon
- 5. Ernest Hausmann, Michigan
- 6. Dariel Djabome, Rutgers
- 7. Marques Watson-Trent, Nebraska
- 8. Jaishawn Barham, Michigan
This tier consists of players who have All-American potential, but they haven't yet produced at the same level as Fisher. Campbell and Watson-Trent are incoming transfers from North Carolina and Georgia Southern, respectively, but they have the potential to be serious difference-makers this season.
Tier 3: Solid top options
- 9. Dylan Rosiek, Illinois
- 10. Yanni Karlaftis, Northwestern
- 11. Christian Alliegro, Wisconsin
- 12. Maverick Baranowski, Minnesota
- 13. Taariq Al-Uqdah, Washington
- 14. Eric Gentry, USC
Baranowski is likely the favorite to lead the Gophers in tackles this season. He compiled 65 total tackles last season, and with Lindenberg off to the NFL, the door is open for him to step up as Minnesota's defensive leader in 2025.
Tier 4: Meh
- 15. Wayne Matthews III, Michigan State
- 16. Arvell Reese, Ohio State
- 17. Karson Sharar, Iowa
- 18. Daniel Wingate, Maryland
- 19. JonJon Vaughns, UCLA
- 20. Mani Powell, Purdue
The last tier consists of player with the potential to lead their teams in tackles, but they won't be high on the opposing team's defensive scouting reports. Iowa's Sharar has big shoes to fill with Jay Higgins out the door, but the Hawkeyes routinely develop some of the best linebackers in the conference.