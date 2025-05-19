Ex-Gophers DB Ace Rogers dies while running the Brooklyn half marathon
Former Minnesota Gophers defensive back Charles "Ace" Rogers died after suffering cardiac arrest while running the Brooklyn half marathon on Saturday.
According to the New York Post, Rogers was about eight miles into the Brooklyn Half when he went into cardiac arrest at 8:11 a.m., collapsing near Ocean Parkway and 18th Avenue. The Post says EMS treated Rogers at the scene before he was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Rogers, 31, played defensive back for the Golden Gophers in 2015. He transferred to Minnesota after starting his college football career at Iowa State in 2012 and then playing one season and earning All-America honors at Iowa Western Community College.
After an injury ended his end of his 2015 season and all of his 2016 season at Minnesota, Rogers transferred to Lindenwood University in Missouri for one final season of college football in 2017.
"The Lindenwood Football family mourns the loss of Ace Rogers," the team posted on social media Sunday night. "Our thoughts & prayers go out to his wife Sydney, his parents Teresa Jordan & Charles Rogers, and the rest of his family."
Rogers grew up in Iowa where he blossomed into a three-star recruit at West Senior High School in Iowa City. Not only was he a standout football player as a dual-threat quarterback, he was also the Iowa state track and field champion in the 110m and 400m hurdles.