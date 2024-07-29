Five biggest questions for Gophers football entering fall camp
Gophers football officially returns to the practice field on Monday as Minnesota starts its fall preparation for a Week 1 game against North Carolina on Aug. 29. Head coach P.J. Fleck and his staff made a lot of changes this offseason, so there are plenty of storylines to keep an eye on. Let's dive into the five biggest questions for the Gophers at the start of fall training camp.
1. Greg Harbaugh Jr., Matt Simon and the offensive scheme
Last season the Gophers passed the ball 39.7% of the time, which ranked 13th lowest in the country. It was Greg Harbaugh Jr.'s first season as co-offensive coordinator alongside Matt Simon and the offense simply lacked creativity.
Minnesota went out and made big personnel changes in the offseason with the addition of quarterback Max Brosmer, wide receiver Tyler Williams and a trio of running backs from the transfer portal. The way the offense comes out in Week 1 against North Carolina will set the tone for the season.
2. Corey Hetherman as new DC
For the first time since November 2018, Joe Rossi will not be calling defensive plays for the Gophers. Rutgers linebackers coach Corey Hetherman was hired as the program's new defensive coordinator in the offseason.
All signs point to Minnesota's defense being similar, although more aggressive, in Hetherman's defense. The defensive line, led by Jah Joyner, is a strong point and there are talented playmakers on every level of the defense that should pave a path for success in 2024.
3. Max Brosmer's development as leader
When speaking to the media this offseason, Brosmer and his Gophers coaches have emphasized leadership. With Tyler Nubin, Chris Autman-Bell and Brevyn Spann-Ford no longer with the program, they are in desperate need of veteran leaders to step up.
"A lot of it when you come in you think, 'How can I become the best leader I can be?' A lot of the time for the quarterback position, it's about how much work you're putting in on your own time, with your own team," Brosmer said earlier this month. "There's a dynamic of trying to make sure you're hitting every position level with the same amount of energy you can."
Minnesota will need Brosmer to perform at his best as a passer, but they will also need him to be a leading voice of the team.
4. Starting the season healthy
Last season Cody Lindenberg suffered a hamstring injury before the season that held him out of the first seven games. The defense was forced to lean upon a group of players with little to no experience at the linebacker position and it played a large role in a relatively down season for the Gophers.
Injuries are unpredictable but if the Gophers are able to get to Week 1 without any major injuries it will be a much more comfortable situation than the 2023 team was in.
5. Position battles: WR2, safety
There aren't many position battles to keep an eye on for the Gophers, but the two most interesting ones to watch will be at WR2 and how the safety rotation shakes out.
Daniel Jackson will be the No. 1 wide receiver on this team, but after that, Le'Meke Brockington, Elijah Spencer and Georgia transfer Tyler Williams will all have a chance to carve out a big role on this team. As for the safety position, Darius Green returns after starting 11 games last season, which sets up a great battle for playing time between redshirt sophomore Coleman Bryson and incoming star recruit Koi Perich.