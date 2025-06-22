All Gophers

Five Gophers named preseason All-Big Ten

Minnesota is projected to have some of the best players in the Big Ten in 2025.

Sep 28, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1) is tackled by Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jyaire Hill (20) in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In college football analyst Phil Steele's annual preview magazine, five different Gophers were recognized as preseason All-Big Ten earlier this week.

Steele's preview magazine has become a staple among college football circles, and star safety Koi Perich found himself as a second-team All-American, second-team All-Conference as a safety and third-team as a punt returner. Veteran defensive tackle Deven Eastern was third-team All-Big Ten, while running back Darius Taylor, long snapper Alan Soukup and defensive lineman Anthony Smith were all named to the fourth team.

Perich is coming off a breakout true freshman season where he recorded 46 total tackles, five interceptions and nearly 500 total yards as a returner. The Sporting News recognized him as a second-team All-American.

Eastern had 27 total tackles, two sacks and 11 QB hurries last season. He earned a career-high 70.3 overall defensive grade according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). Taylor had more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage, Soukup is coming off his first season as the team's starting long-snapper and Smith led Minnesota with six sacks last season.

Perich's top competition at safety in the Big Ten is Ohio State star Caleb Downs, who is among the best players in the entire sport. Taylor, Smith and Eastern all have the potential to become household names by season's end.

