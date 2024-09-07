Five takeaways from Gophers' Week 2 win over Rhode Island
The Gophers were able to get back on track in Week 2 with a much-needed win over Rhode Island. While the scoreboard shows a dominant, blowout performance, there were plenty of details to note from the second non-conference game for P.J. Fleck's team.
1. Darius Taylor is still Minnesota's top playmaker
Taylor returned to the lineup on Saturday after missing the Gophers' Week 1 loss to North Carolina with an ankle injury. He looked explosive against Rhode Island with 112 yards from scrimmage. He set career-highs in receptions and receiving yards with four catches for 48 yards through the air.
Marcus Major and Jordan Nubin were still involved before garbage time, but it was apparent that Minnesota has a different offense when Taylor is in the lineup.
2. Gophers offensive line still has a lot of questions
After allowing five sacks in Week 1, the Gophers offensive line was a major talking point. Led by preseason All-American Aireontae Ersery, many people thought Minnesota's veteran group would be a strength of their team this season, but that has not been the case.
While the scoreboard might not show it, there are still a lot of questions upfront. Quinn Carroll moved from right guard to right tackle, a position that he has played in each of the last two seasons. The Gophers played eight different players up front and redshirt sophomore Ashton Beers replaced Martes Lewis at right guard after only a few drives. Underclassmen Phillip Daniel and Tony Nelson also appeared before cleanup time.
Minnesota has the talent, but there are still a lot of questions about what the preferred group of five might be for the rest of the season, which is something that should be on top of their to-do list before conference play.
3. Koi Perich debuts in Gophers' crowded safety position
The Gophers played five different players at safety on Saturday. Minnesota's own true freshman super prospect Koi Perich made his defensive debut and recorded one tackle and an impressive interception. Veteran Darius Green returned to the lineup, but Aidan Gousby, Coleman Bryson and Kerry Brown all still had roles.
Gousby came up with a timely interception, but there were still a plethora of missed tackles. All five players look like they can play on a Big Ten field, but it's hard for any player to get in a rhythm if they're scared of getting subbed out. They still need to shorten their rotation at the position before Big Ten play, and Perich showed that he deserves a real look.
4. Max Brosmer looked much improved
Minnesota's imported transfer quarterback finished his second start 24-30 with 271 passing yards and two touchdowns. He looked much more confident and the Gophers' passing attack looked much-improved.
Brosmer completed passes to nine different receivers and he had only one incompletion in the second half. It was his fourth time facing Rhode Island, but it will give him and the Gophers offense something to build off of heading into Week 3.
5. Was Week 1 a fluke or is Rhode Island that bad?
I would lean towards saying that Rhode Island is by far the worst team Minnesota will face this season. They've not won more than seven games than 2001 and they haven't played in the FCS playoffs since 1985. The Rams are far from the class of the FCS Gophers fans are used to seeing from the Dakotas.
With that being said, it's entirely fair to have a much better outlook on the Gophers 2024 season after Saturday's win. Brosmer just made his second start as a Big Ten quarterback and it was always going to take time for him to settle in, and Taylor looked explosive and fully healthy. It's a platform for the team to use as momentum heading into their final non-conference game of the season against Nevada.