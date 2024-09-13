Former Gophers star Tyler Johnson is 'next man up' for Rams
Minnesota Gophers all-time leading receiver Tyler Johnson set an NFL career-high in Week 1 with 79 receiving yards against the Lions. With star Puka Nacua now on IR, Johnson is the next man up in the Rams' wide receiver room.
After an early injury to Nacua on Sunday, Johnson played the third-most snaps (51) by a Rams wide receiver against the Lions, trailing only Cooper Kupp and Demarcus Robinson. Nacua will be out for at least the next four weeks with a knee injury, opening the door for Johnson or Robinson to emerge as the No. 2 pass-catching option.
"The game’s not too big for him. He’s tough, he’s a big, physical dude, and he’s got confidence," Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said of Johnson. "I know, most importantly, Matthew [Stafford] and the guys have confidence in him. So, again, next man up, and he’s that man up.”
After being selected in the fifth round of the 2020 draft, Johnson has been waived or released five times. He is still only 26 years old, but the current opportunity that he has with the Rams might be the biggest of his career.
In Week 1, he ran 35 routes, which was his most in a game since 2021. Pro Football Focus (PFF) gave him a 69.7 overall grade, which was his highest since Week 9 in 2020. With a career-long 63-yard reception, you could make an argument that it was the best game of his NFL career.
Rams tight end Tyle Higbee still recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered last season and Nacua looks to be on the sideline for the foreseeable future, so Los Angeles is looking for an unsung hero to step up. Johnson and Robinson tied for second on the team with seven targets on Sunday and it looks like the duo will be competing for WR2 duties going forward.