Rams Fire Special Teams Coordinator After Overtime Loss to Seahawks

Los Angeles has struggled on special teams in key moments this season.

Chase Blackburn had served in his role since 2023.
The Rams are reportedly making a move they’ve never made before under coach Sean McVay: dismissing a coach in-season.

Los Angeles is firing special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn, according to a Saturday afternoon report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. The reported move comes after the Rams lost 38–37 in overtime to the Seahawks Thursday in a game that gave Seattle control of the NFC West race.

In that game, Los Angeles gave up a crucial fourth-quarter punt-return touchdown to wide receiver Rashid Shaheed. Special-teams play has haunted the Rams at other points this season as well; for instance, a litany of mistakes on that side of the ball helped the 49ers beat Los Angeles in overtime in October.

Blackburn, 42, played 10 years as a linebacker for the Giants and Panthers. He has coached for Carolina, the Titans and the Rams.

Per Schefter, assistant special-teams coach Ben Kotwica will replace Blackburn. Los Angeles’s next scheduled game is against the Falcons on Dec. 29.

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

