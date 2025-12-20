Rams Fire Special Teams Coordinator After Overtime Loss to Seahawks
The Rams are reportedly making a move they’ve never made before under coach Sean McVay: dismissing a coach in-season.
Los Angeles is firing special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn, according to a Saturday afternoon report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. The reported move comes after the Rams lost 38–37 in overtime to the Seahawks Thursday in a game that gave Seattle control of the NFC West race.
In that game, Los Angeles gave up a crucial fourth-quarter punt-return touchdown to wide receiver Rashid Shaheed. Special-teams play has haunted the Rams at other points this season as well; for instance, a litany of mistakes on that side of the ball helped the 49ers beat Los Angeles in overtime in October.
Blackburn, 42, played 10 years as a linebacker for the Giants and Panthers. He has coached for Carolina, the Titans and the Rams.
Per Schefter, assistant special-teams coach Ben Kotwica will replace Blackburn. Los Angeles’s next scheduled game is against the Falcons on Dec. 29.