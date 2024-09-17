Gable Steveson still fighting for NFL job after workout with Ravens
After failing to make the Buffalo Bills roster, Gophers wrestling legend and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson doesn't seem to be giving up on the NFL after a workout with the Ravens.
According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Steveson worked out with Baltimore on Monday.
After an attempt at professional wrestling, the WWE released Steveson in May. At only 24 years old, he's still in his athletic prime and despite having never played an organized game of football in his life he signed a contract with the Bills.
Listed at roughly 6-foot, 265 pounds, Steveson tried to make it as an interior defensive lineman. He already had zero experience, but he also is incredibly undersized for an NFL defensive tackle. He struggled in the preseason and was eventually released during the team's final roster cuts. He played 43 total snaps in the preseason and earned a 30.6 grade according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).
“This isn’t the end… Back to the drawing board!!,” he posted on Instagram after being released.
According to Garafalo's report, he worked out with the Ravens on Monday, but the team signed veteran defensive lineman Chris Wormley to their practice squad shortly after, implying that they decided to go in a different direction.