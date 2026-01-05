Gophers add former four-star Tennessee offensive lineman in the transfer portal

The Gophers landed a significant transfer portal commitment on Sunday night from former Tennessee offensive lineman Bennett Warren, following an official visit this weekend.

BREAKING: Tennessee transfer OL Bennett Warren (@BenzWarren76) has committed to Minnesota.



Listed at 6-foot-7, 325 pounds, he played 210 career snaps across two seasons in Knoxville. Former 4⭐️, top 150 high school prospect. https://t.co/VFFSSRvleI pic.twitter.com/IXi0TKn2w1 — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) January 5, 2026

Standing at 6-foot-7, 325 pounds, Warren was a highly-touted high school prospect. He was a four-star recruit in the class of 2024, and 247Sports ranked him as the 80th-best player in the entire country. He chose Tennessee over a laundry list of top offers from programs such as Michigan, Texas A&M and Oklahoma, among others.

He saw the field 53 times as a true freshman in 2024, most came in cleanup duty against Chattanooga, Kent State and UTEP. He saw a bit more time in 2025 with 157 total snaps. He finished the season with a 52.8 offensive grade according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), but he did see the field against Florida and Alabama.

Warren now has three years of eligibility left to develop with the Gophers. His elite physical profile likely means he will continue playing offensive tackle. With Nathan Roy set to return for the Gophers at left tackle, the right tackle position is wide open for competition. Greg Johnson, Ashton Beers and Tony Nelson all return as potential starters along the interior.

Warren doesn't necessarily have the production you'd want to see from a potential starter, but there is certainly a pathway to a big role for the Gophers in 2026. Other players currently projected to return, who could compete with him at right tackle, include Jaden Ball or underclassmen Kaveon Lee and DJ Shipp. Minnesota badly needed some more bodies up front, and Warren will provide some of the highest potential of any offensive lineman on the roster.

Minnesota's offensive line has struggled as of late, but a player with Warren's talent profile will go a long way in trying to get back to the production that offensive line coach Brian Callahan had early in his tenure with the Gophers.

Current transfer portal commtiments: (4 players)

Gophers news, rumors and analysis