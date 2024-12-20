Gophers' Aireontae Ersery, Cody Lindenberg declare for 2025 NFL Draft
Gophers stars Aireontae Ersery and Cody Lindenberg have declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, they announced on social media on Friday. That means they're forgoing their final year of college eligibility and won't be back with Minnesota next season.
"This truly has been a life changing journey and I loved every second of it," Ersery said.
"Every single day for the past five seasons has been a dream come true," Lindenberg said.
Ersery, the Gophers' starting left tackle for the past three seasons, was always going to be gone after this season. He's a projected first-round pick in April's draft. Ersery was an AP All-American this season and the Big Ten offensive lineman of the year. The former three-star recruit from Kansas City turned into one of the best offensive linemen in the country during his five years in Minnesota.
Lindenberg has also spent five years with the Gophers, though he's only played in 38 of a possible 58 games due to some injuries. He had 94 tackles, 5 TFL, 6 passes defended, a sack, and an interception this season as one of Minnesota's defensive leaders. He's expected to play his final game in a Gophers uniform in the Duke's Mayo Bowl against Virginia Tech on January 3. "See you in Charlotte," he said in his announcement.
The Gophers have retained several key players and added an exciting transfer portal class, so expectations will be high in 2025. But departing players like Ersery, Lindenberg, and Justin Walley leave big shoes to fill.
