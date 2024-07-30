Gophers' Aireontae Ersery named to Outland Trophy watch list
Gophers left tackle Aireontae Ersery has been named to the 2024 Outland Trophy watch list by the Football Writers Association of America. He's one of 75 players on the list.
The annual award is given to the top "interior lineman" in college football, which includes defensive tackles and all offensive linemen. The Gophers have three previous Outland winners, all of them on the OL side: Tom Brown (1960), Bobby Bell (1962), and Greg Eslinger (2005).
Ersery, who stands 6'6" and 330 pounds, is one of the top returning offensive tackles in the country heading into his fifth season. He's been the Gophers' starting left tackle for the last two seasons and earned second team All-Big Ten honors last year. The Kansas City native didn't start playing football until his sophomore year of high school, so his arrow is still pointing upward.
Last year, Ersery earned an 84 PFF grade, including an 86.7 run-blocking mark that was second among all FBS offensive tackles. If he can remain dominant in that area while becoming more consistent as a pass blocker, he'll have a chance to be a first-round pick next April. He has the length, power, and athleticism to thrive at the next level.
The Gophers open the 2024 season at home against North Carolina on August 29.
