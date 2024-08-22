Gophers' all-time leading rusher Mo Ibrahim signs with Vikings
The Gophers' all-time leading rusher in program history, Mohamed Ibrahim is signing with the Minnesota Vikings, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
Ibrahim will turn 26 years old in September, and he's been working back from a season-ending leg injury that he suffered in his rookie season with the Detroit Lions. He's been preparing for a return to the NFL at the Training HAUS, which is a local facility in Eagan, Minn. He will now get to stay within the state with the Vikings.
The Baltimore native is one of the most credentialed players in Gophers history and finished his career with 4,668 rushing yards. His named is flooded in the program's record book past being the all-time leading rusher, his 1,665 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns in 2022 are both the most in a single-season and his 53 career touchdowns is atop the leaderboard, 13 more than anyone else.
Despite suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in college and a serious leg injury on his first career touch last season, he is determined to keep his NFL dream alive. He will compete with Myles Gaskin and Dwayne McBride in hopes of catching onto the Vikings roster as the fourth or fifth running back.