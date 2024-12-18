Gophers find likely starter in the transfer portal with Marcellus Marshall commitment
Make it 11 players in the transfer portal who have committed to play for the Minnesota Gophers.
On Wednesday, former Kent State and Central Florida offensive lineman Marcellus Marshall announced his commitment to play for the Golden Gophers.
Marshall, listed at 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, visited the University of Minnesota on Tuesday and his arrival comes shortly after Phillip Daniels entered the portal and left the Gophers for Ohio State.
Daniels has three years of eligibility remaining after starting four games while playing right guard and right tackle this season.
Marshall played 782 snaps in 2024 and earned a solid 74.0 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus. He was charged with allowing three sacks and 12 quarterback pressures while starting at right guard.
Coming to Minnesota, Marshall has one year of eligibility left so he's likely going to be a starter on a Gophers offensive line that will have to replace Daniels, Aireontae Ersery, Quinn Carroll and Tyler Cooper.
The only returning starter on Minnesota's offensive line is center Greg Johnson.