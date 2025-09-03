Former Gophers standouts Tanner Morgan, Emma Carpenter land Big Ten Network broadcast roles
Remember Brock Vereen? The former Minnesota Gophers defensive back was a star in the Big Ten and then heard his name called in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. While he didn't last long in the NFL, he's since established himself as a solid analyst on Big Ten Network.
Now, another former Gophers football player is getting a chance in broadcasting. Tanner Morgan, who set passing records during Minnesota's historic 2019 season, revealed Wednesday that he'll be in the broadcast booth for Big Ten Network's coverage of Saturday's game between Minnesota and Northwestern State.
"Excited to be on the call this Saturday!" Morgan said on X.
Morgan will work as the analyst while Jason Ross Jr. handles the play-by-play. Former University of Minnesota golf star Emma Carpenter will be on the field as the sideline reporter.
Carpenter was a standout golfer for the Gophers from 2019 to 2024, and in 2023 she won the Lisa Byington Award as the most outstanding female broadcaster in the Big Ten Network StudentU program. She did her first live broadcast during the Big Ten Men's Golf Tournament earlier this year, and since then she's been working at PGA Tour Studios in Florida.
Morgan played in 51 games with the Gophers from 2018 to 2022 and finished his career second in Minnesota history with 9,454 passing yards and 65 touchdowns. In 2019, he led the Gophers to an 11-2 record and led the Big Ten with 250.2 passing yards per game, finishing the season with 3,253 passing yards and 30 touchdowns.
Morgan is the only quarterback in Gophers history to reach 3,000 passing yards and 30 passing touchdowns in a single season.
The Gophers and Northwestern State will kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday.