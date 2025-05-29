Gophers football will play two Friday night games in 2025
Gophers football released a handful of start times and TV assignments for its 2025 schedule on Thursday. Nothing stood out more than a pair of Friday night primetime kick-offs on FOX against Nebraska and Oregon.
FOX introduced primetime Friday night college football last season with nine different Big Ten games. The Gophers' lone Friday game last season came in the last week against Wisconsin, but that was on CBS. Arguably their biggest home game of the year this season against Nebraska will kick off on Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. CT, and their first game against Oregon as Big Ten foes will be on Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. CT in Eugene.
The Gophers will open the season with a 7 p.m. CT kickoff on Thursday, Aug. 28, against Buffalo on FS1. Their Week 2 game with Northwestern State will be an 11 a.m. CT kick-off on Big Ten Network. Their Week 3 road game against Cal will kick off at 9:30 p.m. CT, and it will be broadcast on ESPN. Their annual homecoming game will be on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 6 or 6:30 p.m. CT against Purdue.
Start times for games against Rutgers, Ohio State, Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern and Wisconsin will be released throughout the regular season. It's also worth noting that their game against the Badgers is slated for Saturday, which would be a return to the regularly scheduled programming after last year's Black Friday game.