Gophers offer 2027 QB from same high school as Drake Lindsey
P.J. Fleck and the Gophers have extended a scholarship offer to 2027 four-star quarterback recruit Hank Hendrix, who attends the same Arkansas high school that produced current Minnesota QB Drake Lindsey, their projected starter this fall.
Hendrix is currently a sophomore at Fayetteville High School. He spent the last two seasons at Boerne High School in Texas, then transferred when his family moved to Fayetteville. His dad, Che Hendrix, left his job as Boerne's head coach to take a job as a senior defensive analyst at the University of Arkansas. His brother, Hutson, has committed to the Razorbacks as a preferred walk-on fullback.
Hendrix threw for over 4,000 yards with 46 touchdowns and six interceptions last year as a sophomore at Boerne. He's currently the No. 1 player in Arkansas, the No. 11 quarterback in the country, and the No. 107 overall player in the class of 2027, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.
Prior to his junior season, Hendrix already has offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Missouri, Washington State, and now Minnesota. Because of his family's ties to the Razorbacks program, Arkansas may be the logical favorite in his recruitment. Fayetteville's head coach, Casey Dick, is also a former Razorbacks quarterback. Still, the Lindsey connection makes this a notable offer, even if Lindsey and Hendrix never overlapped in Fayetteville.
Right now, four-star Wayzata defensive lineman Eli Diane — the No. 1 player in Minnesota in his class — is the Gophers' lone 2027 commit.
At quarterback, the Gophers have Lindsey, a redshirt freshman, as their projected 2025 starter. After transfer Zach Pyron left the program this spring, the next QBs on the depth chart are likely redshirt sophomores Dylan Wittke and Max Shikenjanski. There's also true freshman Jackson Kollock, a California native who is a top-30 QB in the class of 2025 and enrolled early at Minnesota.
The Gophers have a three-star QB coming in their 2026 class in Owen Lansu (Illinois). Hendrix is now the latest of over a dozen 2027 QBs they've offered.