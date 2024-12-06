Gophers offer Purdue portal transfer receiver Jaron Tibbs
Former Purdue wide receiver Jaron Tibbs has received an offer from P.J. Fleck's Gophers.
Tibbs announced plans to enter the transfer portal Thursday, after spending two seasons at Purdue. He caught 30 passes for 347 yards and two touchdowns in his two years playing for the Boilermakers.
As a high school prospect, Tibbs was a three-star recruit, according to recruiting service 247Sports, ranking as the No. 12 prospect in Indiana in 2023. Minnesota did not offer him then but are now among a number of teams that have reached out since Tibbs entered the portal.
Tibbs has posted on his personal X account that he has received offers from Wake Forest, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Georgia Southern, East Carolina, UTEP, Liberty, Western Michigan and Kansas State.
The transfer portal officially opens on Monday, Dec. 9.
Minnesota is in need of a No. 1 wide receiver with Daniel Jackson and Elijah Spencer expected to depart the program after the season. Le'Meke Brockington and Cristian Driver are the two remaining receivers who had notable playing time this season, catching a combined 23 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns.
