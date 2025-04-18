Gophers QB outlook: Do they look in the transfer portal for a backup?
Gophers quarterback Zach Pyron entered the transfer portal on Thursday, leaving Minnesota with very little experience in its QB room. Projected starter Drake Lindsey now leads the team with only five career pass attempts.
Max Shikenjanski and Dylan Wittke have earned the right to compete for the backup role this spring, but neither has attempted a single pass in college football. If the Gophers want to add a veteran arm through the transfer portal, there are plenty of options on the open market.
Joshua Wood, Fresno State
In the past, with players like Seth Green and Cole Kramer, Minnesota has liked having a running quarterback on the roster for special wildcat packages. That is not Lindsey's strong suit, but Woods was an effective runner last season at Fresno State. He started the team's bowl game, going 16 of 23 for 180 yards and one touchdown through the air, but he was a rushing specialist for the season with 37 carries for 118 yards and six touchdowns on the season.
Jake Garica, East Carolina
If Minnesota wants to add a true veteran option with starting experience, Garcia would be a great option. He was a highly-touted four-star prospect who signed with Miami (FL) in the 2021 high school recruiting class. He has since been at Missouri and East Carolina, but he could be a fun option to throw into the mix.
Santino Marucci, New Mexico State
Marucci began his career at Wake Forest, but he's back in the transfer portal after throwing for 519 yards, three touchdowns, and five interceptions last season at New Mexico State. He would give Minnesota another veteran arm with the potential to compete for the backup role.
Michael Johnson Jr., Syracuse
Much like Garcia, Johnson Jr. is a former highly-touted high school recruit, but he began his career at Penn State. He's also looking for his fourth school after stops at FAU and Penn State, but he's a talented runner who could give Minnesota another arm in practice situations.
Roll with Shikenjanski, Wittke and Jackson Kollock
The spring transfer portal window is open until next Friday, April 25, so things can change quickly, but based on the current options on the open market, Minnesota could opt to stick with its current quarterback options.
A lot of people questioned Shikenjanski's decision to turn down a basketball scholarship to walk-on as a quarterback at Minnesota, but he has had a great spring. Wittke transferred in from Virginia Tech last spring, and he continues to improve. We saw Lindsey earn the backup role last season, and it's entirely possible that's where Kollock ends up at the end of 2025.
P.J. Fleck's decision will ultimately come down to how much he trusts his young quarterbacks. Wittke and Shikenanski are redshirt sophomores, Lindsey and preferred walk-on (PWO) Jeremiah Finaly are both redshirt freshman, and lastly Kollock is an early-enrollee true freshman. Minnesota currently has one of the youngest QB rooms in the country.