Gophers' Quinn Carroll accepts invite to Hula Bowl
Gophers veteran offensive lineman Quinn Carroll accepted an invitation to the 2025 Hula Bowl on Friday. He becomes the third Minnesota player to accept an invite to the event.
After a six-year college football career, Carroll will have an opportunity to showcase his talents in front of NFL scouts. The Hula Bowl has existed since 1946 as a college football all-star game, but much like the Senior Bowl or East-West Shrine Bowl — it has become an opportunity for draft-eligible prospects to perform in front of pro scouts.
Hailing from Edina High School, Carroll was a four-star high school prospect in the 2019 recruiting class before beginning his college career at Notre Dame. After three seasons with the Fighting Irish, he transferred back home to the Gophers before the 2022 season. He's played 2,422 snaps and started 38 games across his final three seasons with Minnesota. He has already confirmed that he will be playing in the team's bowl game.
Minnesota will have a plethora of players pursuing professional careers after the season. Teammates Max Brosmer and Danny Striggow have also accepted an invite to the Hula Bowl. Justin Walley and Tyler Cooper will be playing in the East-West Shrine Bowl, while Aireontae Ersery and Jah Joyner are slated to compete at the Senior Bowl.
The 2025 Hula Bowl will take place on Jan. 11 at 11 a.m. CT in Orlando, Fla. at UCF FBC Mortgage Stadium.