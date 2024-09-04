Gophers ready to face 'really, really good FCS team' Rhode Island in Week 2
After coming up short against North Carolina in Week 1, the Gophers football team will look to get back on track in Week 2 against Rhode Island. Competing in Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), the Rams will be Minnesota's second of three nonconference opponents on the schedule.
While the Gophers are 0-1 in the record books, they're still undefeated in the Big Ten and everything is still in front of them. Head coach P.J. Fleck is looking to take things week-by-week, and Rhode Island is just another team on the schedule.
"Every game we look to be 1-0, and I think that's what's always been really good about our program is that it doesn't matter who we play, it's about us, first of all, then you're looking to be 1-0 and that's where your own mindset is," Fleck said.
The Rams began their 2024 campaign at home, winning a hard-fought conference game against Holy Cross, 20-17. Sophomore quarterback Devin Farrell had an impressive performance, completing 20-of-33 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns; he even had 13 carries for 54 yards on the ground.
"We'll do everything we can to get better from this North Carolina game to put our best foot forward against Rhode Island, who came off a really good win against Holy Cross," Fleck said. "They played really well and they got a really good quarterback. They're a really, really good FCS team, and I know they'll be hungry to come in here, so we've got to make sure that we do what we can to be the best football team."
Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer has some familiarity with Rhode Island. While at New Hampshire, he played the Rams three different times. Last season, he had one of the best games of his career against them, completing 41-of-60 passes for 456 yards and two touchdowns. He showcased his running ability as well with six carries for 31 yards and one rushing touchdown, but New Hampshire lost the game 34-28 in overtime on the road.
In three career games against Rhode Island, Brosmer has completed 66.6% of his passes for 318.6 passing yards per game with six total passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns.
New Hampshire was 2-1 in those three games.
Jim Fleming is in his 11th season as head coach of Rhode Island, so Brosmer certainly has a good idea of how things will look on Saturday. The Rams were voted to finish 8th out of 16 in the preseason CAA coach's poll. They have not won more than seven games since 2001, and haven't qualified for the FCS postseason since 1985, but Fleck and the Gophers are prepared to take their best shot.