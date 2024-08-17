Gophers run defense will be tested early and often this season
Last season, Minnesota's defense allowed 149.1 rushing yards per game, which ranked 62nd in the FBS. Excluding the shortened COVID year in 2020, it was their worst mark as a program since 2018.
Longtime defensive coordinator Joe Rossi left for Michigan State and Minnesota will now look at his replacement Corey Hetherman to get their defense back to performing like an elite, run-stopping unit. The edge position is arguably the deepest on their roster, but the interior defensive line and inside linebacker positions will need to prove that last season was just a fluke.
With Cody Lindenberg missing most of the 2023 season at linebacker due to injury, the Gophers had to rely on inexperienced options like Devon Williams and Maverick Baranowski. I imagine it wasn't how P.J. Fleck planned on developing the position, but they will now have much more experience in 2024.
The interior defensive line was one of the few positions that Minnesota did not add to from the transfer portal this offseason. Deven Eastern is the top returner, having played more than 400 snaps last year, followed by Logan Richter at 265, while versatile veteran Jalen Logan-Redding played 263 snaps along the interior last season.
There is experience, but there isn't one returning player that graded above 65.0 along the interior according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). Veteran Darnell Jefferies will be returning after missing all of last year due to injury and redshirt sophomore Anthony Smith is expected to see more work inside, but the Gophers will need improvement out of Eastern and Richter specifically.
Ultimately there will be a lot of familiar faces along the Gophers' front seven this season, and the unit's ability to stop the run will be tested early and often.
Starting in Week 1, Minnesota will face North Carolina and star running back Omarion Hampton. He was fifth in the country last season with 1,504 rushing yards. His success did not come against the Gophers in Week 3, as they held him to only 46 yards on 13 carries, which was his third-lowest output of the season. But, with a lot of questions at the quarterback position, they will likely lean even more heavily on him to start the season.
The Gophers will get a breather against Rhode Island and Nevada in Weeks 2 and 3, but then face two very run-heavy schemes to open Big Ten play. Iowa and Michigan both ranked near the top-30 in run percentage last season and they might run the ball even more in 2024.
The Hawkeyes will be led by returning duo Leshon Williams and Kaleb Johnson, a pair that had more than 1,200 combined rushing yards last season. Then in their first road game of the season at Michigan they will face EA College Football 25 cover athlete running back Donovan Edwards and talented dual-threat QB Alex Orji will likely be under center for the Wolverines.
Minnesota's schedule opens up with more pass-centric offenses like USC and Maryland in the middle of the season, but they will need to make sure their helmets are strapped on tight to start the season. If the Gophers' run defense does not start 2024 on the right foot, their entire campaign could start on the wrong foot.