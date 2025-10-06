Gophers snap counts and notable PFF grades from blowout loss against Ohio State
The Gophers had no answer against Ohio State in Week 6, but it was a learning experience for their young roster against the No. 1-ranked team in the country. Let's take a look at the top performers from their blowout loss to the Buckeyes.
Gophers offensive snap counts vs. Ohio State (out of 51)
* QB Drake Lindsey: 51
* LT Nathan Roy: 51
* LG Greg Johnson: 51
* C Ashton Beers: 51
* OL Marcellus Marshall: 51
* WR Le'Meke Brockington: 41
* OL Dylan Ray: 34
* TE Jameson Geers: 33
* WR Jalen Smith: 32
* WR Javon Tracy: 38
* RB Fame Ijeboi: 22
* TE Drew Biber: 20
* TE Pierce Walsh: 19
* OL Tony Nelson: 17
* RB Darius Taylor: 15
* WR Kenric Lanier II: 12
* TE/FB Frank Bierman: 11
* WR Logan Loya: 11
* RB Cam Davis: 11
Minnesota clearly didn't want to put too much on Taylor's plate in his first game back from injury, with only 15 plays, and for the second-straight week, Koi Perich did not log an offensive snap. We saw Nelson replace Ray up front for 17 snaps, but other than that, it was business as usual for the Gophers' offense.
Top 5 PFF grade on offense (min. 10 snaps)
1. Roy — 72.8
2. Taylor — 69.0
3. Walsh — 66.0
4. Bierman — 65.0
5. Ijeboi — 63.8
Roy had arguably the best game of his Gophers' career with a 72.8 PFF grade, and he was the only offensive player over 70.0 against the Buckeyes. The only other time he had a grade over 65.6 this season came against Northwestern State. In a game where Minnesota scored three points, it was hard to find many standout performers.
Gophers defensive snap counts vs. Ohio State (out of 59)
* S Koi Perich: 58
* S Kerry Brown: 56
* CB John Nestor: 55
* LB Devon Williams: 54
* CB Za'Quan Bryan: 50
* LB Maverick Baranowski: 40
* DL Anthony Smith: 37
* DT Deven Eastern: 33
* DE Jaxon Howard: 32
* OLB Matt Kingsbury: 29
* DE Karter Menz: 27
* DL Rushawn Lawrence: 27
* DL Nate Becker: 24
* DB Darius Green: 23
* DE Lucas Finnessy: 20
* DL Jalen Logan-Redding: 17
* LB Jeff Roberson: 17
* DL Jaylin Hicks: 13
* LB Joey Gerlach: 11
* LB Emmanuel Karmo: 6
* CB Mike Gerald: 5
* DE Adam Kissayi: 4
* DB Jai'Onte McMillan: 4
* DB Zahir Ranier: 2
* DB Zack Harden: 1
* CB Naiim Parrish: 1
* DL Riley Sunram: 1
* LB Mason Carrier: 1
* CB Jaylen Bowden: 1
There were 20 Gophers defensive players who played more than five snaps on Saturday night. Menz continues to see his role grow, and they stuck almost exclusively with Nestor and Bryan at cornerback against Ohio State's daunted passing attack.
Top 5 PFF grade on defense (min. 10 snaps)
1. Williams — 77.0
2. Brown — 70.8
3. Gerlach — 68.0
4. Perich — 67.4
5. Baranowski — 66.4
It's hard to find too many strong performances from a 42-3 loss, but Williams had his highest-graded game of the season at 77.0, and Perich's 67.4 is his highest since the Northwestern State game. There were a lot more concerning grades than positive ones.