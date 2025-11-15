Gophers snap counts and notable PFF grades from blowout loss at Oregon
The Gophers faced a tall task on Friday night as 26.5-point betting underdogs against No. 8 Oregon on the road. They looked completely overmatched in another 29-point blowout loss. Let's take a look at the top performers and notable snap counts from Minnesota's fourth straight loss on the road.
Gophers offensive snap counts vs. Oregon (out of 60)
* RT Dylan Ray: 60
* RG Marcellus Marshall: 60
* LT Nathan Roy: 59
* WR Le'Meke Brockington: 55
* QB Drake Lindsey: 54
* C Ashton Beers: 54
* LG Greg Johnson: 52
* RB Darius Taylor: 44
* TE Jameson Geers: 31
* WR Jalen Smith: 29
* WR Malachi Coleman: 25
* TE Pierce Walsh: 24
* WR Javon Tracy: 24
* WR Logan Loya: 17
* RB Fame Ijeboi: 16
* TE/FB Frank Bierman: 12
* RB Cam Davis: 10
* LG Tony Nelson: 8
* TE Drew Biber: 8
* C Brett Carroll: 6
* QB Max Shikenjanski: 6
* WR/RB: Koi Perich: 5
* LG Reese Tripp: 1
Taylor returned to the lineup on Friday night, and he looked healthy 44 carries, which is his fourth-most in a game this season. Ijeboi played 16 snaps, which is his most in a game that Taylor was healthy this season. Ultimately, it was business as usual for Minnesota in terms of who it deployed offensively against the Ducks.
Top 5 PFF grade on offense (min. 10 snaps)
1. Taylor — 77.1
2. Ijeboi — 66.5
3. Smith — 66.4
4. Tracy — 63.6
5. Johnson — 62.5
Taylor and Ijeboi accounted for 116 of Minnesota's 200 yards on Friday night, and the duo was graded as the two best offensive players. Smith had four catches for 39 yards in one of his best performances of the season, and Tracy found the endzone for the third time this season.
Gophers defensive snap counts vs. Oregon (out of 64)
* S Koi Perich: 62
* DE Anthony Smith: 54
* LB Maverick Baranowski: 54
* DL Jalen Logan-Redding: 54
* LB Devon Williams: 47
* CB John Nestor: 41
* DT Deven Eastern: 41
* CB Jai'Onte McMillan: 41
* S Kerry Brown: 40
* DB Darius Green: 34
* OLB Matt Kingsbury: 33
* DE Jaxon Howard: 33
* CB Mike Gerald: 31
* DE Karter Menz: 30
* DB Aidan Gousby: 28
* DT Nate Becker: 21
* LB Emmanuel Karmo: 13
* LB Mason Carrier: 12
* CB Za'Quan Bryan: 9
* DE Lucas Finnessy: 7
* DL Jaylin Hicks: 4
* DL Riley Sunram: 3
* DE Adam Kissayi: 3
* DB Zack Harden: 2
Bryan returned to the lineup on Friday after missing the Michigan State game, but he was limited to only nine snaps. Gerald returned to the lineup for the first time since Week 6 against Ohio State, and he played 31 snaps, which is the second-most in a game throughout his college career.
Top 5 PFF grade on defense (min. 10 snaps)
1. Carrier — 78.2
2. Nestor — 69.6
3. Becker — 69.6
4. Gousby — 67.3
5. Eastern — 66.6
Carrier played a career-high 12 snaps, and he was the highest-graded player on Minnesota's entire team. Nestor had another solid performance at cornerback, and not many of his running mates at the position could say the same. Becker continues to quietly have a really impressive performance with another game graded around 70.0.