Gophers snap counts and notable PFF grades from upset win over Nebraska
The Gophers welcomed a ranked team to Huntington Bank Stadium for the first time this season on Friday night against No. 25 Nebraska. They delivered their most complete performance of the season against a power conference opponent. Let's take a look at the top performers from Minnesota's sixth consecutive win over the Cornhuskers.
Gophers offensive snap counts vs. Nebraska (out of 59)
* Drake Lindsey: 59
* LT Nathan Roy: 59
* LG Greg Johnson: 59
* C Ashton Beers: 59
* RG Marcellus Marshall: 59
* RT Dylan Ray: 59
* WR Le'Meke Brockington: 55
* RB Darius Taylor: 47
* TE Jameson Geers: 38
* WR Javon Tracy: 36
* TE Drew Biber: 21
* WR Malachi Coleman: 18
* TE/FB Frank Bierman: 18
* WR Kenric Lanier II: 17
* WR Jalen Smith: 16
* RB Fame Ijeboi: 11
* WR Logan Loya: 9
* TE Pierce Walsh: 7
* RB Cam Davis: 2
Minnesota made some small tweaks to its offensive line again, with Johnson switching from right tackle to left guard, Marcellus Marshall going from left guard to right guard and Dylan Ray going from right guard to right tackle. It was still the same five players, and it finally paid off. It was mostly the same suspects for the Gophers, but Coleman played a season-high 18 snaps against his former team, which was the third most by a receiver on the night.
Top 5 PFF grade on offense (min. 10 snaps)
1. Ray — 78.9
2. Smith — 78.4
3. Johnson — 74.8
4. Beers — 72.4
5. Taylor — 70.0
The offensive line shakeup resulted in a season-high grade from Ray and Beers, while Johnson had his second-best performance of the season. Smith continues to be a big play waiting to happen and Taylor's breakthrough performance surprisingly received only a 70.0 grade.
Gophers defensive snap counts vs. Nebraska (out of 55)
* S Koi Perich: 55
* CB Za'Quan Bryan: 54
* LB Devon Williams: 54
* S Kerry Brown: 53
* CB Jai'Onte McMillan: 51
* DE Anthony Smith: 48
* LB Maverick Baranowski: 41
* DE Karter Menz: 33
* DB Aidan Gousby: 31
* DT Deven Eastern: 30
* DB Darius Green: 30
* DE Jaxon Howard: 24
* DT Rushawn Lawrence: 24
* DT Jalen Logan-Redding: 21
* LB Emannuel Karmo: 14
* DT Jaylin Hicks: 7
* DL Nate Becker: 7
* LB Matt Kingsbury: 6
* DE Lucas Finnessy: 6
* DT Riley Sunram: 5
* CB Jaylen Bowden: 5
* LB Joey Gerlach: 5
* DE Adam Kissayi: 1
John Nestor was inactive for Friday night's game, which prompted McMillan to play a season-high 51 snaps. The role for Menz at defensive end continues to grow with more than 30 snaps for the second straight week. Lawrence notably out-snapped Logan-Redding in the interior, and Minnesota had 15 total defensive players log more than 10 snaps.
Top 5 PFF grade on defense (min. 10 snaps)
1. McMillan — 75.2
2. Howard — 75.1
3. Baranowski — 73.4
4. Bryan — 71.9
5. Smith — 71.2
McMillan's 75.2 grade is a season-high and the highest he has had in a game with more than 10 snaps in a Gophers uniform. Nebraska came into Friday night's game with the ninth-ranked passing offense in the country, and Minnesota's secondary put together its best performance of the season without Nestor.