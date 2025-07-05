Gophers star Koi Perich named 'sleeper' Heisman contender to watch
Could Gophers star Koi Perich find his way to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony in December? It's unlikely, sure, but it's not totally out of the realm of possibility.
Perich was recently included on a list of eight Heisman sleepers to watch this year. Collin Ward, from the popular X/Twitter account CFBTalkDaily, highlighted Perich's two-way usage as the reason why he could theoretically enter the mix despite not being among the 91 players given Heisman odds by FanDuel Sportsbook.
"While the Golden Gophers' win total for the season is only 6.5, the precedent has been set by (Travis) Hunter that wins are not the most important thing in the Heisman race. This would take a huge leap for Perich, but if he plays as one of the best safeties in the country, which is realistic, and plays well on offense, the Esko, Minnesota, native has a shot at the most coveted trophy in college football."
Coming off an incredible true freshman season playing safety, Perich's role is expected to expand quite a bit this fall. During Gophers spring practices, he was wearing a special two-way jersey and playing wide receiver on offense in addition to his responsibilities as the star of Minnesota's defense.
Perich, the top high school recruit in the state of Minnesota last year, burst onto the scene and led the Big Ten with five interceptions despite not playing an every-down role for the first month of the season. He's a gifted athlete and playmaker who has a chance to become something of a household name during the upcoming college football season.
The path for Perich to be a dark horse Heisman candidate is all about his versatility; Travis Hunter created the blueprint last season. If he continues to record takeaways on defense and also chips in yards and touchdowns on both offense and special teams, Perich might just have a chance. It'll require a huge all-around season from the sophomore, which can't totally be ruled out after what we saw from him last year.
