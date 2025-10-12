Gophers survive Homecoming scare against Purdue
It was one of the sloppiest games you will ever see, but that won't change the value of Minnesota's 27-20 Homecoming win over Purdue.
After a labored start to the game, the Gophers found themselves entering the 4th quarter trailing 20-13, but a Jameson Geers touchdown on Drake Lindsay's throw evened things up, before Minnesota's own Koi Perich scored his first college touchdown with a pick-six on Purdue's next possession.
The Gophers were out-gained by Purdue 456-262, and Purdue averaged 5.6 yards per play. The Gophers' offensive line was dominated and their defense looked lost, but a win is a win.
The University of Minnesota had a huge week of Homecoming festivities leading up to Saturday's game, but P.J. Fleck's Gophers came out flat. Purdue scored a 40-yard touchdown on its first drive of the game, and Minnesota punted on its first four offensive drives.
The Boilermakers took a 10-0 lead with 11:09 left in the second quarter, before Minnesota responded with its most efficient offensive drive of the game. Three plays, 75 yards, and Drake Lindsey connected with Le'Meke Brockington on a 24-yard touchdown.
Iowa transfer cornerback John Nestor reeled in his third interception of the season, and it looked like Minnesota finally found some momentum with a field goal on the following drive, and things were tied up at 10.
The Gophers' defense continued to have serious issues bringing down any Purdue ball carrier, and the Boilermakers added their second touchdown for the first half. Minnesota responded with a 29-yard field goal to make it 17-13 at halftime, but the score was not a fair reflection of a half Purdue dominated.
Minnesota quickly had a chance to come out for the second half with a different energy, but the offense immediately went three and out, and punted it back to Purdue, who responded with another field goal to make it 20-13.
The Gophers' backs were against the wall, and Lindey delivered a 14-play, 70-yard touchdown drive, which ended with a four-yard toss to Jameson Geers to tie the game with 7:47 left in the game. Their fortunes completely changed, Koi Perich came up with a pick-six on Purdue's first play of the next drive to give Minnesota its first lead of the game.
Perich's first touchdown of his college career sealed the deal, and the Gophers survived 27-20.
Lindsey finished his night 21 of 45 for 232 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Darius Taylor led the team with six catches for 67 yards. Minnesota will look to build a win streak next week against Nebraska in a nationally televised Friday night game on FOX.