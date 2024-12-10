Gophers targeting Wisconsin transfer WR Trech Kekahuna
The Gophers continue to be very active in the transfer portal and the program's most recent offer went to Wisconsin transfer wide receiver Trech Kekahuna on Tuesday.
Listed at 5-foot-10, 187 pounds, Kekahuna broke onto the scene this season as a redshirt freshman with 25 catches for 339 yards and two touchdowns. Most of his production came against Purdue, when he caught six balls for 134 yards and two touchdowns, earning Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors.
Hailing from Honolulu, Hawaii, he was a top-500 high school recruit after playing at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Nevada. Since officially entering the portal on Monday, he's also announced offers from Michigan State, Iowa State and Utah, among others.
Kekahuna played nearly 90% of his 339 snaps in the slot, which is a receiver position that the Gophers have depth at with Le'Meke Brockington and Cristian Driver expected to return.
With Daniel Jackson and Elijah Spencer out the door, Minnesota needs all the help it can get at receiver.
The Gophers are clearly doing their due diligence at the wide receiver position in the transfer portal. They've also offered Purdue transfer Jaron Tibbs, and Miami (OH) transfer Javon Tracy is expected to be on campus this weekend for a visit.