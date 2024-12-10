Gophers targeting Wisconsin transfer WR Trech Kekahuna

PORTAL: The #Gophers have offered Wisconsin "#rival" transfer WR Trech Kekahuna (@trechkekahuna) according to his X page.



Listed at 5-foot-10, he had 25 catches for 339 yards and 2 TDs this season as a RS-FR. Also hearing from Michigan St, Iowa State and Utah among others.… pic.twitter.com/kTl6IGac7z