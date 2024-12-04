Gophers will add 10-15 players from the transfer portal, what are their biggest needs?
At his annual early National Signing Day press conference, Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck said that Minnesota expects to add 10-15 players from the transfer portal this offseason. Where are their biggest areas of need?
Veteran QB
With Max Brosmer out of eligibility, the quarterback position will be the No. 1 talking point for the Gophers this offseason. Fleck said that he "absolutely" expects to go after a quarterback from the transfer portal for the second straight offseason. Talented freshman Drake Lindsey is expected to return after being the team's backup in 2024, but it sounds like Minnesota wants a veteran to come in and compete.
The transfer portal officially opens on Dec. 9, but there are already plenty of veteran options with starting experience. Some early names include Miami's Reese Poffenbarger, Virginia's Anthony Colandrea or Florida International's Keyone Jenkins. Minnesota brought in Brosmer early in the process last year, so we could see a similar approach this offseason.
Shutdown cornerback
Justin Walley and Ethan Robinson are both expected to head off to the NFL. That leaves the Gophers with Za'Quan Bryan (239 career snaps), Jai'Onte McMillan (380 career snaps) and Rhyland Kelly (26 career snaps) as the only three returning corners with real playing experience.
In back-to-back offseasons, Minnesota has added Robinson from Bucknell and Tre'Von Jones from Elon in 2023, so I could see them taking a similar approach and they could look to add from the FCS level. McMillan will likely be the team's nickel cornerback and Bryan is a capable No. 2, but a top No. 1 option will be important for this defense to reach its full potential in 2025.
No. 1 wide receiver
As the theme continues, Minnesota is expected to lose two veteran wide receivers, Daniel Jackson and Elijah Spencer after the season. The No. 1 wide receiver role is firmly up for grabs in 2025, but the Gophers don't have many returning contributors. Le'Meke Brockington and Christian Driver are the only two returning receivers who received much playing time last season, but they did most of their work in the slot.
Former Georgia transfer Tyler Williams and redshirt freshman Kenric Lanier II have to potential to take a big jump next season, but it's still a lot of question marks. Minnesota has a talented room, but a proven veteran option could be very valuable for whoever is throwing the football.
RB depth
Last offseason, the Gophers added Marcus Major from Oklahoma and he proved to be the perfect No. 2 option behind Darius Taylor. This year, Jordan Nubin and Sieh Bangura have already entered the transfer portal, leaving Minnesota with no option after Taylor with real playing experience.
The Gophers have had terrible luck with injuries at the running back position, so I could see them taking a similar approach to the position this offseason with a couple of different options from the transfer portal. Last year they added Major, Bangura and Mangham, I could foresee a similar thing taking place this offseason.