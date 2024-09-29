Here's who graded well for Gophers in narrow loss to Michigan
With fellow starting cornerback Justin Walley ruled out for the second straight week, Ethan Robinson made sure to make an impact during Saturday’s game against now No.10-ranked Michigan.
Robinson had two tackles — one for loss — an interception and he was the highest-graded Gophers football player by Pro Football Focus (PFF), receiving a 77.6 defensive grade for his standout performance in Saturday’s 27-24 loss to the Wolverines. Robinson also received a team-best 79.1 coverage grade on a day Minnesota did well in limiting Michigan’s offense.
The Gophers secondary graded well overall after holding the Michigan passing attack quiet; Alex Orji completed just 10-of-18 passes for 86 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Cornerback Jaionte McMillan was the defense’s fourth-highest graded player — the third-highest was Eli Mau, who only played seven snaps — at a 69.2 grade, and cornerback Za’Quan Bryan, who has been filling in for Walley, received a 68.6 defensive grade.
Defensive lineman Jah Joyner was the team’s second-highest graded defensive player, receiving a 71.2 grade, after tallying five pressures, three hurries and a sack while playing 42 snaps.
Offensively, Gophers interior offensive lineman Ashton Beers and Tyler Cooper graded well on a day the U got two fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns from Darius Taylor. Beers was the team’s second-highest graded offensive player — behind only Jaren Mangham, who played one snap — at 70.5, receiving a 73.9 run-blocking grade and a 65.6 pass-blocking grade.
Cooper received a 67.3 offensive grade with an excellent 76.7 run-blocking grade, but a poor 43.6 pass-blocking grade. Taylor was the Gophers' third-highest graded offensive player at 70.2.
The Gophers will look to build on Saturday's performance against a very good Michigan team when they host No. 11 Southern Cal at Huntington Bank Stadium this Saturday. They'll enter that game as big home underdogs, but will have a chance to make some noise again at the 6:30 p.m. kickoff.