How many positions did Gophers' Koi Perich play in Week 2?
It wasn't a typical workload for the Gophers' starters in their historic blowout win over Northwestern State in Week 2, but we still saw star sophomore Koi Perich play six different positions. Let's take a deeper look at how he performed in his second week in a two-way role.
Defense (19 snaps)
Positional breakdown: via Pro Football Focus (PFF)
- FS: 10 snaps
- LB: 6 snaps
- Slot CB: 1 snap
- Outside CB: 1 snap
- SS: 1 snap
Defensive production
- 76.1 PFF grade
- 3 total tackles, 1 TFL
It's hard to make a dramatic impact in only 19 defensive snaps, but Perich returned to his normal self with a PFF grade over 75.0 in Week 2, after he graded out at 64.9 on defense against Buffalo. He had a solid afternoon with three total tackles and one for loss.
Offense (4 snaps)
Positional breakdown
- Outside WR: 4 snaps
Offensive production
- 89.2 PFF grade
- 1 reception, 24 yards
You don't want to make any assumptions from a blowout like Saturday's game, but Perich's offensive role decreased from seven snaps in Week 1 to four snaps in Week 2. He ran only two routes, but reeled in the longest reception of his career for 24 yards.
It seemed like a perfect opportunity for Minnesota to work Perich into the offensive gameplan at a higher rate, but he will have to wait another week, as he looks for his first career touchdown.
Special teams (8 snaps)
Positional breakdown
- Punt returner: 8 snaps
Special teams production
- 4 returns, 33 yards (8.3 AVG)
- Long: 21 yards
You could tell that Northwestern State made it a focus to not kick the ball to Perich, but you could also notice the Esko, Minn. native was itching to break one loose. He had his longest return of the season for 21 yards, but he'll have to wait another week to take one to the house.