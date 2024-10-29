Illinois coach calls Daniel Jackson the 'most underrated receiver in the country'
Minnesota Gophers wide receiver Daniel Jackson has officially found his chemistry with quarterback Max Brosmer and together they've started producing elite results. Over the last two weeks, Jackson is averaging 9.5 catches and 103 receiving yards per game.
On the season, he has 51 catches for 568 yards and three touchdowns — and Minnesota's opponent this Saturday, Illinois, has taken notice.
"(Daniel Jackson) is probably the most underrated receiver in the country," Illinois defensive coordinator Aaron Henry told the media earlier this week.
The Fighting Illini have allowed 211.2 passing yards per game this season, which ranks 51st in the country, but they are coming off the worst performance of their season after losing 38-9 on the road against No. 1 Oregon.
Under head coach Brett Bielema, Illinois has become known for a strong defense, but they've been vulnerable through the air. Opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least 200 yards in three consecutive games against the Illini, including 291 yards from Oregon's Dillon Gabriel.
Jackson has faced Illinois four times in his college career. He has averaged 1.8 catches and 23.8 yards per game and he scored one touchdown in last year's matchup. So far this season he is averaging 6.4 catches and 70.1 yards per game.
Between his time at Wisconsin and Illinois, Bielema is a perfect 9-0 against Minnesota as a head coach. If the Gophers want to take him down for the first time, they might need a big game from Jackson and the passing attack.