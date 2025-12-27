Jalen Smith gives Gophers fans reason to be bullish on future passing attack

There were a handful of impressive individual performances during Minnesota's Rate Bowl win over New Mexico, but Jalen Smith's emergence as a true No. 1 receiver might've been the most significant.

Smith was a preseason camp standout after playing only one snap as a true freshman. With two catches for 76 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 against Buffalo, it was clear that he had developed a rapport with fellow redshirt freshman Drake Lindsey.

Much like Lindsey, Smith had an up-and-down campaign in his first season starting at the college level. He didn't record a catch in Week 2 against Northwestern State, nor in Week 3 at California. He exploded again in Week 4 against Rutgers with four catches for 103 yards and one touchdown.

He continued to act as one of Minnesota's top pass catchers throughout the regular season, but he didn't find the endzone again until the Rate Bowl. He ended with six catches, 64 yards, the offensive MVP of the game, and two highlight touchdowns.

Drake Lindsey made one of the best throws you’ll see this bowl season.



Dropped it in a bucket! 🪣



pic.twitter.com/lFdi0cuQrP — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) December 26, 2025

"A lot of it goes to [Drake Lindsey]. There's only so much you can do as a wideout that you have control over. So, I am just appreciative of my coaching staff putting me in position to go make those plays, and Drake trusting me to throw me the ball, because at the end of the day, that's what it's all about, trust. He's not going to throw me the ball if he doesn't believe I can make a play," Smith said after Friday's win.

With leading receiver Le'Meke Brockington opting out of Friday's Rate Bowl, we got a chance to see what Minnesota's wide receiver room could look like in 2026. Smith led the team with 31 routes run, followed by Javon Tracy, who ran 22 routes.

Minnesota didn't have a single receiver top 500 yards in 2025, but Smith looks like he could change that next season. With Malachi Coleman, Kenric Lanier II, Cristian Driver, Legend Lyons and Quentin Redding all planning to enter the portal, the Gophers will likely look to add a receiver this offseason, but they could already have a No. 1 option on the roster.

The Gophers have been desperately looking for a true game breaker at wide receiver since Rashod Bateman left for the NFL Draft in 2020. Smith looks like a player who could completely change their passing game in 2026.

