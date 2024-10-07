Koi Perich is 'living proof' that recruits who stay home can thrive at Minnesota
It's Koi Perich's world and we're all living in it.
The Gophers' freshman phenom introduced himself on a national stage in a 24-17 upset victory over No. 11 USC with one forced fumble, six total tackles and a game-sealing interception. Pro Football Focus (PFF) gave him an 80.4 grade, which was the highest out of any true freshman in the country in Week 6.
"I think it's a great lesson for so many of our in-state recruits. Look at what happened on Saturday: Koi Perich, a true freshman, could've went anywhere in the country," Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck said Monday. "Listen, nobody is crowning him anything, but people are lifting [off] him the field. Our student body has got him on their shoulders. That doesn't happen if he goes other places in my opinion, especially as a freshman."
Coming out of Esko High School in northern Minnesota, Perich had top offers from Ohio State, Florida State, USC, Michigan, Nebraska and just about every top program in the country. Despite a late push from the Buckeyes and Seminoles he remained committed to his April decision and signed on the dotted line last December.
Minnesota has seen a plethora of its top in-state players like Joe Alt and Trey Lance (the Gophers never offered him) opt to go elsewhere out of high school, but Perich's performance proved how special the Gophers can be when local kids are able to perform at a high level.
"That moment, that memory and what he's able to do, the impact he can make... it's one thing to tell somebody, but it's another to say look," Fleck said. "I'm not saying everybody is that, but if we're recruiting you and you're in-state and we're talking about those type of things, that was living proof, staying home and what that can do."
In recent years, Minnesota has landed Quinn Carroll and Jaxon Howard from the transfer portal after they opted to go to bigger programs out of high school, and Fleck has never recruited the state better. In fact, with Howard transferring from LSU to Minnesota, the Gophers have six of the top-seven recruits (per 247Sports) from the graduating class of 2023.
They also have the No. 1 and No. 2 recruits from Minnesota in the class of 2025: Robbinsdale Cooper linebacker Emmanuel Karmo and Heritage Christian Academy defensive lineman Abu Tarawallie.
Somehow, someway, Perich did not receive Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors, but his performance will impact Minnesota's program in far more important facets than a weekly award.