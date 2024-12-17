Latest Gophers transfer portal rumblings: Another WR? Offensive line help?
The Gophers have been one of college football's busiest teams in the transfer portal so far, adding commitments from 10 players — and they might not be done yet. There are at least six notable uncommitted players who have visited or will visit Minnesota in the near future.
Let's go over three areas to monitor in the coming days.
Malachi Coleman, Nebraska WR
Coleman is the main player that every Gophers fan has their eye on. The former four-star, top-75 high school recruit visited Minnesota last weekend. It was previously reported that he plans to take visits to Michigan State and Iowa State, but it seems like Minnesota is still firmly in the mix.
I do not believe that the Gophers adding Miami (OH) transfer WR Javon Tracy takes them out of the Coleman market. He would give them a talented 6'5" wide receiver with big-time speed and immense potential.
O-line help/Phillip Daniels replacement
Minnesota had its first significant loss to the transfer portal on Monday when projected starting tackle Phillip Daniels entered his name. The Gophers had two offensive linemen — Alvin Ebosele from Baylor and Kahlee Tafai from Washington — visit over the weekend, but Ebosele committed to Houston. Tafai is still looking for a new home and could be a good pickup.
UCF transfer Marcellus Marshall is expected to be on campus Tuesday. He has nearly 2,500 snaps of experience and would bring a veteran presence up front. Another player to watch is UCLA transfer Niki Prongos, who played nearly 500 snaps last season at left tackle as a redshirt freshman.
Cody Lindenberg and any other defensive players
Lindenberg still has yet to officially announce if he will enter the NFL draft or return to Minnesota for a final season. His decision could dramatically impact the Gophers' offseason strategy, especially when it comes to linebackers. Veterans Devon Williams and Maverick Baranowski have announced they will return, but they could use one more experienced player at the position if Lindenberg does opt to turn pro.
As for the rest of the defense, it sounds like Minnesota might not be done adding to its talented defensive line. Coastal Carolina transfer DE Clev Lubin was on campus for a visit on Monday. Cornerback could be another position where they look to add. With another player or two from the portal, the Gophers' defense looks like it could be loaded again in 2025.
