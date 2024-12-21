'Legit' incoming transfer RB A.J. Turner compared to Rodney Smith by ex-Gopher
The Gophers have had commitments from 12 players in the transfer portal, but none might be more notable than Marshall running back A.J. Turner. Out of backs with at least 100 carries, he led the entire country with 8.3 yards per carry in 2024.
"I spoke with someone at Marshall and they said RB AJ Turner is legit.," former Gophers cornerback Coney Durr commented on Saturday. "They said he reminds him of Rodney Smith. Kid averaged 8.3 yards a carry. Rushed for 864 yards and missed 4 games."
Smith ran for more than 4,000 yards in his Gophers career and he played alongside Durr from 2016-19. Listed at 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, Smith had a very similar physical profile to Turner, who is listed at 6-foot, 195 pounds.
Smith dealt with some injuries throughout his Gophers' career, but he did a great job playing alongside other talented running backs like Shannon Brooks, Kobe McCrary and Mohamed Ibrahim. Turner will be in a similar situation in 2025, as he will likely play second fiddle to Minnesota's star back Darius Taylor.
With Max Brosmer set to graduate and his top two wide receivers Daniel Jackson and Elijah Spencer following suit, the Gophers could take a much different offensive approach next season. Turner and Taylor are just two players in a loaded backfield and they will now have a revamped offensive line.
Minnesota went away from its traditional run-dominant scheme in 2024, but the change in personnel could prompt a change. If Turner is even half of what Smith was in a Gophers uniform, they could have a dominant rushing attack in 2025.
