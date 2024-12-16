Predicting Gophers' crowded RB depth chart after transfer portal additions
The Gophers' running back room has seen a serious shakeup this offseason. Star sophomore Darius Taylor has announced his return for 2025, but the group behind him will look very different next season.
Despite a couple of injuries, Taylor proved that he was an elite all-around back in 2024 with 1,206 yards from scrimmage and 11 total touchdowns in only 11 games. If healthy, he will remain the No. 1 option in 2025,
One could argue that Taylor is at his best with a really good No. 2 back to supplement the work load, and the Gophers have landed some promising options in the transfer portal. It's been a wild month, to say the least, for the running back room.
Gophers running back offseason timeline
- Dec. 2: Sieh Bangura enters the transfer portal
- Dec. 4: Early NSD — Shane Marshall flips to Georgia Tech, Gophers add Grant Washington and Trey Berry
- Dec. 4: Jordan Nubin enters the transfer portal
- Dec. 6: Darius Taylor announces he will return in 2025
- Dec. 16: Marshall transfer A.J. Turner commits to Minnesota
- Dec. 16: Washington transfer Cameron Davis commits to Minnesota
- Dec. 16: Michigan transfer Cole Cabana commits to Minnesota
With veterans Marcus Major and Jaren Mangham out of eligibility, the Gophers currently have eight scholarship running backs expected to be on the roster in 2025. What could the depth chart look like?
- Darius Taylor
- A.J. Turner
- Cameron Davis
- Fame Ijeboi/Cole Cabana
The Gophers took the same strategy last offseason, adding three running backs from the transfer portal: Major from Oklahoma, Bangura from Ohio and Mangham from Michigan State. It seemed like Bangura could be the Gophers' No. 2 option, but Major impressed in camp and became the clear-cut second option to Taylor, while Bangura and Mangham didn't have significant roles.
Minnesota will now need to replace 78 carries, 352 rushing yards and four total touchdowns along with 20 catches for 144 receiving yards that Major leaves behind.
This time around, I think the No. 2 spot is Turner's to lose. He was one of the most explosive backs in the country last season at Marshall. A stunning 28.8% of his 104 carries were first downs and 15.38% of them went for 10 or more yards. He has the traits to even surpass Major's production from 2024.
Davis brings more than 1,000 career rushing yards and 15 total touchdowns from his six years at Washington. He will be by far the most experienced option in a young running back room, but he will have to be special if he wants touchdes to compete with Taylor and Turner.
Cabana was the highest-ranked high school prospect out of the entire group and he is the wild card in this equation. He had only two carries across two seasons at Michigan, but if he plays up to his potential he could carve out a role.
Ultimately, I think he was brought in as the future at the position alongside Ijeboi and the other young options.
With some questions at the quarterback position, Minnesota now has the horses in the backfield to become a run-first team once again in 2025. A position group that entered the offseason as a question mark has arguably become a strength in just over one week.