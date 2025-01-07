Local two-sport high school star will enroll early at University of Minnesota
East Ridge High School athlete Luke Ryerse announced that he will be graduating early and enrolling at the University of Minnesota this spring, joining the football and baseball teams for the upcoming semester.
"I want to express my gratitude to East Ridge High School and the East Ridge baseball and football programs. I have been blessed to grow up in an incredible community with such supportive people and I will be forever grateful," Ryerse posted on social media Tuesday.
"I have decided to graduate early from high school and will be enrolling at the University of Minnesota and participating in both baseball and football this spring."
Ryerse flipped his commitment from Alabama to Minnesota in July.
He is ranked as the No. 1 baseball player in Minnesota and will focus on pitching under new head coach Ty McDevitt. His versatility continues on the football field, as he can contribute as a kicker or punter.
With Gophers veteran kicker Dragan Kesich and punter Mark Crawford both graduating from the program, the door is wide open for a player like Ryerse to step in and contribute as a true freshman. He showed his undeniable talent in the fall with a 56-yard field goal, the second-longest in Minnesota high school football history.
The baseball program is in the middle of a big transition from legendary head coach John Anderson, who retired after last season. Ryerse reportedly throws a fastball that sits 90-93 mph and a slider that is 83-85 mph.
He could be the budding star the program needs to get back to the top of the Big Ten.
